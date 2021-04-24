KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

DEN stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 4.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 72.8% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 37,549 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,467,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.