KeyCorp Weighs in on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WLL. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

