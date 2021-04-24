Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 158,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,052. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $273.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

