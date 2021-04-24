Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading Up 7.3%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)’s share price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $336.90 and last traded at $336.90. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGDEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.84 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.95.

About Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

