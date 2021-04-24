Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

