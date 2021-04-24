Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.64. 11,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,705,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,521 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $31,677,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 636,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 506,940 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

