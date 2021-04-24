Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) vs. Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Financial Survey

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Universal Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.62 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -9.45 Universal Insurance $939.35 million 0.46 $46.51 million $1.18 11.80

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -0.47% -0.01% N/A Universal Insurance -1.38% -10.94% -2.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kingstone Companies and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Universal Insurance has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kingstone Companies pays out -18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Insurance pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kingstone Companies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Universal Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Kingstone Companies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered, in which consumers receive side-by-side quotes from multiple carriers across multiple states, as well as educational materials about homeowners insurance policies. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

