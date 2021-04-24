Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Applovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

Applovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of APP stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. Applovin Co. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $71.51.

Applovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

