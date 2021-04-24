KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 47,726 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $2,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

