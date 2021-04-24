Klever Price Reaches $0.0636 on Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Klever has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $215.99 million and $2.88 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00268858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.89 or 0.01011092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.76 or 0.99866714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00022720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00603136 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

