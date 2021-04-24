Klimatas Trading Down 39.9% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Klimatas has a market cap of $11,412.05 and $570.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

