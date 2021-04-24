Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Knoll by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNL opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. Knoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

