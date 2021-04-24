Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of IR opened at $51.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -139.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.