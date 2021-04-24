Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.74 ($59.70).

A number of research analysts have commented on PHIA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

