Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $700.00 at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $600.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

LRCX opened at $627.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $590.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.29. Lam Research has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

