Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $780.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $780.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $627.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $590.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

