Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LCSHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

