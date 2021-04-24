Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $204,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8,072.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,507,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

