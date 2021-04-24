Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce sales of $110.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.10 million and the lowest is $110.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $97.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $451.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $458.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $512.05 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.82. 1,319,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,994. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 166.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,720 shares of company stock worth $6,541,358. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

