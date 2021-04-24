Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

