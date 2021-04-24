Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 1,747 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

