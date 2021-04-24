Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,458 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

