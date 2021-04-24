Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Vistra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after buying an additional 319,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vistra by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,865,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vistra by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after buying an additional 673,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Vistra by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after buying an additional 1,396,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

