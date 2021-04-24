Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $475,000 Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 276,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

