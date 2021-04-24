Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $355,000 in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at $424,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE FMS opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.