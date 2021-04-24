Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

