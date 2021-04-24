Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives $44.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

LEG stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 633,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,784. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,200,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,894,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,194 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 289,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after buying an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

