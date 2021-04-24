Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,358.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.72. 259,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.07. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $114.62.

