Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Invests $143,000 in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $9.63. 504,643,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,066,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.