Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

MU traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. 18,168,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,715,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

