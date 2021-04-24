Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.35.

NYSE:LEN opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

