Lido DAO Token Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $1.23 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00264514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.33 or 0.01014565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,944.75 or 1.00104903 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00607859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

