Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells $24,532.52 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $24,532.52.

Elizabeth Blanchard Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $24,304.84.

On Friday, March 5th, Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $24,191.00.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. 23,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

