Liquity Market Capitalization Hits $886,647.12 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.25 or 0.00082506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $886,647.12 and $8.38 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.66 or 0.01023518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,883.70 or 0.99786456 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00608951 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars.

