Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $465.00 at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $462.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.75.

LAD opened at $390.70 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.58 and a 200-day moving average of $324.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

