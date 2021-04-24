Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $1,058,112.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Moderna by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

