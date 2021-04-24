Lotto Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Lotto has a total market cap of $327.43 million and $996,708.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lotto has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

