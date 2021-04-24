Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

