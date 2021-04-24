Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners grew its stake in Visteon by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Visteon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 301,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Visteon by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC opened at $117.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.21.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

