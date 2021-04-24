Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NorthWestern by 11.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 54.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 175,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 61,961 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 50.1% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

