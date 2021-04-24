Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $77,684.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,667,729.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $107,427.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,438,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,516 shares of company stock worth $954,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

