Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

