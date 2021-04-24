Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after acquiring an additional 314,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after acquiring an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $50.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

