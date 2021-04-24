Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS opened at $32.17 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 292.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

