LPL Financial LLC Has $175,000 Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

BBF stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

