LPL Financial LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

