LPL Financial LLC Invests $166,000 in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 49,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $4.39 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

