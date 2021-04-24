LPL Financial LLC Invests $198,000 in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in APi Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in APi Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APG opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

