LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

