LPL Financial LLC Takes $186,000 Position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Evogene Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%. Analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

